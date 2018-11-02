PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A dead man was found by police after being reported in northeast Portland on Friday.
Officers said they responded to the 6800 block of Northeast Broadway on the report that a community member had information about a deceased person around 3:50 p.m.
Police said they arrived in the area and searched a green space located on the south side of Northeast Broadway Avenue. As they canvassed the area described by the caller they found a dead person.
The circumstances were suspicious-in-nature, according to police so members of the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail have responded to the scene.
The cause and manner of death will be provided after an autopsy, according to police.
Police said they believe the man was homeless.
There is no more additional information to provide and there is no threat to the public, according to police.
Anyone with information about this death should contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
