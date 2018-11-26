HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are looking for a driver who struck a man, then drove off Sunday night.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Police said the driver in a white, newer model SUV hit a man in his 50's and left the man in the street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information that could help find the vehicle or driver, please call the Hillsboro police non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
