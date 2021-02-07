PORTLAND, OR – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting and crash in Southeast Portland Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast 170th Avenue and Southeast Haig Street just before 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied travel trailer.
Medics determined that the driver had been shot, according to PPB. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040. The case number is 21-34419.
