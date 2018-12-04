PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a shooting in southeast Portland
At around 3 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Southeast 58th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.