Police: Man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot late Thursday night in southeast Portland and now police are investigating.
At 10:28 p.m., officers responded to Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Team responded to the shooting to assist in the investigation.
No one has been taken into custody and police did not release any suspect information.
The victim has not been identified and his condition as of Friday morning is not known.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
