PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lents neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on a report of shots fired. One person, a man whose name has not been released, was injured in the shooting and went to an area hospital by private vehicle. Police said the man was very seriously injured but after life-saving treatment at the hospital he is expected to survive.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
(2) comments
Another lovely day in Lents.
Now that's interesting. According to the headline, the man was injured "after" the shooting. Was he hit by a car? or what? Or was he actually injured "in" the shooting or "during" the shooting? :)
