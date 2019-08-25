PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 12th Avenue on the report of shots fired.
When officers arrived to the area, they located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting happened after an altercation.
The suspect or suspects left the area and have not been located. A suspect description is not available at this time.
Northeast Alberta Street was closed between Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 13th Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-291752.
