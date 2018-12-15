Police: Man shot at Motel 6 in SE Portland, suspect sought

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Motel 6 in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the motel, located at 9225 Southeast Stark Street, at 2:38 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was provided emergency first aid by police until medical personnel arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. His injury was described by police to be serious but non-life-threatening.
Officers searched the shooting scene but did not locate a suspect.
Police said based on preliminary information learned in the investigation, it is believed there was a disturbance in a motel room during which someone fired a gun.
Police do not believe there is a danger to the public regarding the shooting. No suspect information was released by police.
The investigation has been assumed by the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team. Forensic Evidence Division criminalists also responded to the scene to help with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.
