PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has died after he was shot by a Portland Police Bureau officer Thursday evening in the city’s Lloyd District.
According to PPB, officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street just after 7 p.m. to a reported welfare check regarding a white man dressed in all black at a motel. When police arrived at the scene with paramedics, PPB said they encountered a man matching the description and an officer shot the man. PPB did not say what led up to the officer firing their weapon.
The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were hurt. On Thursday night, police said there was no threat to the community. Northeast Holladay Street and Northeast Grand Avenue were blocked while officers were at the scene.
Around 10:30 p.m., Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released the below statement on Twitter, saying a PPB officer “encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face.” Lovell said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner, was briefed on the shooting.
My statement from the scene of the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd District. pic.twitter.com/Qg0Cxfbl0i— Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) June 25, 2021
Just before 11 p.m., PPB tweeted that a crowd had gathered at the shooting scene. Police said some threw objects, an officer’s baton was grabbed by someone and when another officer intervened, the officer was pepper sprayed by a crowd member. At least one police vehicle's tires were punctured and a window was broken. PPB said officers citywide were called to assist with scene security.
A crowd has formed at the officer involved shooting scene. Some participants have thrown objects and tried to enter the closed area. An officer’s baton was grabbed by someone and when another officer intervened, the officer was sprayed with a chemical. pic.twitter.com/eHxcBXTrOg— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021
The identity of the man killed has not been released. The identity of the officer who fired their gun will be released Friday, as per PPB policy. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation into the shooting and a review of the officer’s use of force are both underway.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
(6) comments
BLM tune-up going on with that crowd.... They be lusting for another summer-thon like last year. Get yer plywood on Portland ! BLM intends to FINISH the job of destroying the city!!
Here, this will help the developing story.
Shooting involving police near Portland motel leads to Antifa clashing with officers
When are the loser protesters that are on police scanners 24/7 waiting for the next police shooting showing up to disrupt a poluce investigation. Because a cop should never use force bust criminals🤡
Potland should emulate England, no guns for cops. Seems to work well over there…or does it?
Not a good idea here in the US... too many bad guys bring their own guns or other weapons into the situation... In this case, sounds like the suspect had a bladed weapon, or perhaps a screwdriver... so the Officer should have a way to keep the guy from stabbing anyone else, if that looks like what is happening (or going to happen)...
