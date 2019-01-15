PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a southeast Portland strip club early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the Dream On Saloon, located at 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street, at around 2:30 a.m. following the report of a disturbance.
During an initial investigation, officers learned an armed security guard at the strip club was approached by two men in the parking lot. There was some sort of disturbance and one of the men was shot by the security guard.
The two men fled the scene after the shooting.
Police said the man who was shot was found by officers. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead later Tuesday morning.
Police said the bureau's homicide detail is working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office to investigate the shooting.
The man's identity will be released after his next of kin are notified.
The other man involved in the disturbance was located and taken into custody.
The security guard is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about the incident, to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at (5503) 823-0991 or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696.
This is the second shooting that has happened outside the Dream On Saloon in the past three months. A 26-year-old man was shot and killed outside the strip club on Nov. 15.
There is no information to suggest that the two shootings are connected.
