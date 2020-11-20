JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man shot a drunken driver after first trying to detain the suspect until police arrived, according to investigators.
Oregon State Police troopers and other emergency responders were called out to Highway 199 near Milepost 11 in Josephine County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports involved a suspected intoxicated person driving all over the road.
The van then stopped alongside the road and two witnesses attempted to detain the driver until police arrived, according to OSP.
Investigators said the suspect attempted to drive away, when one of the witnesses drew a gun and fired into the van.
The 31-year-old driver of the van was struck by a shot, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the driver’s blood-alcohol content was .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit.
The witnesses were not injured.
The investigation is continuing. Oregon State Police detectives are working with the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office, and no charges were immediately released for anyone involved in this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
