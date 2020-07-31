PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in northeast Portland Friday morning.
At around 8:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot at a camp near the 11800 block of Northeast Couch Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a wound to his abdomen.
Police said an investigation revealed the bullet traveled through the victim and struck a nearby vehicle, which shattered the window. According to police, the shooting happened during an altercation.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery, according to police.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
Suspect information was not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case 20-237888.
(1) comment
Camp? Do you mean a HOMELESS CAMP or a campground? I'm guessing the former, as it fits the PC narrative.
