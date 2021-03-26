PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Friday morning.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 135th Avenue.
A man, who has not been identified, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jamarea M. Ford, was detained nearby.
The Portland Police Special Victims Unit responded for the investigation.
Ford was later booked into Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault - domestic violence.
(2) comments
Ahá. And what about the gun?
No arrest? Accidental discharge? DA on Spring Break in Florida?
