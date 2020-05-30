PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Saturday night.
At 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the reported shooting at Southeast Water Avenue near the Hawthorne Bridge.
At the scene, police located a victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers provided emergency first aid and applied a chest seal before the man was taken to an area hospital.
Police described him as being in critical condition Saturday night.
Police said the shooting is not related to Saturday's protest.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police did not release any suspect information.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call (503) 823-4016 or email GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
