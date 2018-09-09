GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Gresham Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard.
According to Gresham Police, a man was shot in his abdomen area outside of an apartment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the suspect, who remains at large, is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander male who was wearing a red shirt.
Detectives are en route to the area to investigate.
