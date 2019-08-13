PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Monday evening.
At around 10:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said they have not located a crime scene at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
