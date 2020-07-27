PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the St. Johns neighborhood Monday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 9600 block of North Hartman Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from multiple wounds to the leg. Police said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he is expected to survive.
According to police, preliminary information suggests there was a disturbance before the shooting. Police also said there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-233809.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
