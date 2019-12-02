PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in northeast Portland.
Prior to 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a man shot in the 10300 block of Northeast Hancock Street.
At the scene, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
According to police, the man told officers he was shot near Northeast 102nd and Halsey and then walked to a medical office for help.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-412221.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
