PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot in northeast Portland was treated at the hospital and then arrested, according to police.
At about 4:40 a.m., a sergeant in the area of the 8000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard saw what appeared to be people inside two vehicles shooting at each other in the restaurant parking lot, according to police.
Additional officers were called to the scene and the sergeant followed one of the vehicles.
Police said the vehicle was stopped near Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Argyle Street. Officers discovered the driver, a man, had been shot.
The injuries were described as non-life threatening. Armondo R. Parker, 37, of Portland, was treated at the hospital and then arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Detectives are still looking for the other vehicle involved in the shooting, and the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400, and include case number 21-19784.
4AM huh? If it wasn't for their stray rounds hitting innocent people sleeping in their homes, I'd say just block off the streets after midnight and let them kill each other. Maybe we could use PIR for it. Let two cars hit the track at a time. They get one lap to shoot each other, then they have to rotate back to the end of the line, and we let the next two cars on the track. Many drag strips were created back in the 1960s to keep hot rodders off the streets, maybe we can open some places up to keep gangbangers off the streets?
Come on Portland, you can do better than this. At least four or five per day are needed to keep up with the big boys from back east.
