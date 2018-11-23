Police: Man shot in stomach in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot in the stomach in southeast Portland Friday night, according to officers.
The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting occurred on Southeast Lincoln Street near 122nd Avenue. The shooter has not been located. Police have not provided a suspect description.
A witness at the scene Friday night said he heard at least six gunshots.
The victim after the shooting was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is not clear.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
