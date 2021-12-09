Police: Man shot in torso in SW Portland, bullet also hit office building window

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Goose Hollow neighborhood Thursday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Southwest Columbia Street and Southwest 14th Avenue. Police said a man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, the bullet also struck an office building window after hitting the victim. No injuries were reported in the office.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should email ECST at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.