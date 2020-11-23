ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after an argument with a stranger in the parking lot of an Ashland hotel, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the Stratford Inn, 555 Siskiyou Blvd., at 4:20 a.m. Monday.
A man was found dead at the scene. Officers said the victim had a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The shooter was still at the scene and immediately detained by officers, according to police.
Robert Paul Keegan, 47, of Talent, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a weapon. A jail booking photo was not available Monday afternoon.
Investigators said the suspect and victim were both staying at the Stratford Inn, but they did not know each other. They were involved in an argument in the parking lot, when Keegan pulled a gun from his coat and fired a single shot at the victim, according to police.
Officers said the victim’s family has been notified of his death, however the Ashland Police Department did not publicly release his name Monday.
The case remains under investigation, and Ashland police were assisted by Medford police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.