PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in northeast Portland.
The shooting occurred at around 9:24 p.m. at Broughton Beach in the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and located a citizen providing CPR to an injured man.
Police said the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a large group of people had gathered at the beach and a fight had broken out. During the fight, a suspect fired a gun and struck a man.
The suspect fled the scene, along with a number of people at the beach.
Investigators believe people who fled may have important information or video connected to the incident.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Vincent Cui at (503) 823-0049 or Vincent.cui@portlandoregon.gov.
