PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 103rd Drive and Southeast Stark Street.
Police said an initial investigation revealed that officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances involving a weapon at 1:40 p.m. The 911 caller reported a man had a knife in his hand and was in the street near SE 103rd Drive and SE Stark Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and approached the man. Police said officers reported shots had been fired a short time later.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, less-lethal and lethal rounds were fired.
Police say there is no further danger to the public as a result of the incident and that all officers are unhurt.
"Portland Police Officers responded to a dynamic situation involving an armed subject," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "This is still early in the investigation and we will work within the process to release as much information as we can without compromising any of the investigation."
FOX 12 spoke with a witness who said he was headed into work at about 1:45 p.m. at a nearby restaurant. Andrew Chavez said he had just crossed the street when he saw police chasing a car and then block it in.
“I heard a screech from the tires, and they pinned him in, heard a bunch of yelling and screaming,” Chavez said. “And I heard ‘if you got a gun, drop it, drop it.’ They got out with all their rifles and all of a sudden, a minute later I heard a ‘pop, pop’ and then the person was down.”
Police have not confirmed if officers were in pursuit of a car before the shooting.
A portion of Southeast Stark Street was closed during the investigation but reopened later Sunday evening.
Southeast 103rd Avenue remained closed between Southeast Washington Street and East Burnside Street.
As with all officer-involved shootings, the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail are the primary investigators.
Anyone who was a witness to the shooting and has not been in contact with police is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
No further information was available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
