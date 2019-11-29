NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after shooting and killing another man in Newport, according to police.
On Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a man shot in the 800 block of Southeast 5th Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, identified as Tony Larsen, 59, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the suspect, identified as Steven DeMauro, 65, remained at the scene.
According to police, an investigation revealed the DeMauro shot Larsen during an argument.
DeMauro was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department's tip line at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. You can also contact Detective Humphreys at 541-574-3348.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
