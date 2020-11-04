SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in northeast Salem on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 4:40 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Florence Avenue Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to police.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening and he is stable.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Salem police tips hotline at 503-588-8477.
