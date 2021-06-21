HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting over the weekend outside a store at Tanasbourne Town Center, according to police.
The Hillsboro Police Department said a man was shot outside the Ross Dress for Less in the shopping complex around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to OSHU for treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening. The victim has not been identified. Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.
HPD called the shooting an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public. No suspect information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
I always get a kick out of the police saying "no danger to the public" unless this victim was a potted plant, I do believe he was part of the public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.