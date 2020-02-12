Police: Man shot roommate in the face; suspect detained outside Albany apartment

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A man shot his roommate in the face, according to Albany police.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Southeast Geary Street at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday.
Police located both the victim and the suspect at the scene.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he had been shot in the face, but his condition was not known.
The suspect, 21-year-old Garret Stephen Byrnes, was detained by police outside the apartment. Investigators said the two men are roommates.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who says he saw the victim wiping blood off his face. The neighbor says the shooting did not surprise him. He says he's been thinking about moving because crime in the area seems to be getting worse.
"My heart dropped because I know so many people that live in this complex, I didn't know if it was my house, if it was my neighbor down the way, I didn't know what to expect," Jakeb Bender said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details were released.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.
