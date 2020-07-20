VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for three suspects after a man was injured during an armed robbery in Vancouver early Sunday morning.
At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired calls in the 9600 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard.
Police said a short time later, a man arrived at a Vancouver hospital for medical treatment.
During the investigation, police learned that the victim had been shot and stabbed during an armed robbery in the 9600 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police said the suspects were described as three Black males. No further description was released.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at 360-487-7399.
