Police: Man shot while confronting suspect breaking car windows near Rocky Butte

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Rocky Butte.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Road at about 4:19 a.m. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a man confronted someone breaking his car windows. The suspect fired shots at him, striking him once.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police did not release any information about the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Portland police.
