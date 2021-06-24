PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized with a gunshot injury after being shot while driving in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Portland police.
At about 7:43 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street on a report of someone shot. Police said while officers were responding, they learned that a suspect vehicle had crashed at Southeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Officers arrived to SE 122nd and SE Ash and found a shooting victim in a vehicle. Police said the victim reported he had been shot while driving. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the crash scene and found that the suspect vehicle had struck another vehicle, then came to a rest against a utility pole, according to police. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.
The suspect, identified as Charles E. Criglar III, 27, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said two firearms were seized as evidence.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-170586.
(3) comments
Another blm movement gone wild
A BLM poster child.
Note to Self: Don't Shoot and Drive. Next time call Uber.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.