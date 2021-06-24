Charles E. Criglar III

Charles E. Criglar III booking photo and crash scene (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized with a gunshot injury after being shot while driving in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Portland police.

At about 7:43 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street on a report of someone shot. Police said while officers were responding, they learned that a suspect vehicle had crashed at Southeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.

Officers arrived to SE 122nd and SE Ash and found a shooting victim in a vehicle. Police said the victim reported he had been shot while driving. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the crash scene and found that the suspect vehicle had struck another vehicle, then came to a rest against a utility pole, according to police. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

SE-122ND-ASH-SHOOTING---GUNS.jpg

Guns seized by police (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

The suspect, identified as Charles E. Criglar III, 27, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said two firearms were seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-170586.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Hookie
Hookie

Another blm movement gone wild

Report Add Reply
Merlin
Merlin

A BLM poster child.

Report Add Reply
bladerunner
bladerunner

Note to Self: Don't Shoot and Drive. Next time call Uber.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.