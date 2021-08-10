NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Newport Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Northwest 55th Street at about 4 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old victim reported he was shot while lying in bed. The victim was first taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, then to a Portland area hospital for additional care. The victim was last reported to be okay, according to police.
A suspect has not been located, and no additional details have been released at this time. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is helping with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kraig Mitchell at 541-574-3348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.