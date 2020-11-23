VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Vancouver.
A 911 caller told dispatchers he shot someone outside the store at 18801 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. on Friday evening.
Investigators said a 49-year-old man was in the parking lot getting ready to leave when he saw another man running out of the store’s east emergency door carrying merchandise and heading toward a waiting vehicle with a women in the driver’s seat.
The witness drove closer to the other vehicle in an attempt to get the license plate information, according to police.
Investigators said the 22-year-old man who ran out of the store approached the witness’ vehicle and began hitting it with an ax handle, including breaking out windows.
The driver got out of his vehicle as the man with the ax handle moved toward him, according to police. Investigators said the witness pulled out a gun and shot the man with the ax handle.
The shooter then called 911 and provided aid to the other man until emergency crews arrived at the scene.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and remained in the hospital Monday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate and no other details were released about this case, including possible criminal charges for either man.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Don't bring an axe handle to a gun fight.
Nice.
