Police: Man sprayed lighter fluid on himself, customers at Beaverton Fred Meyer

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man sprayed lighter fluid on himself and customers at a Fred Meyer Store in Beaverton, after putting random items from the store into a large bottle of anti-freeze, according to police.
Officers responded to the store on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway on Tuesday.
Witnesses said William David Alexander, 42, appeared to be attempting to steal merchandise from the store by removing anti-theft devices and packaging.
His “odd behavior” drew the attention of nearby customers, according to police.
Witnesses told officers that Alexander had a large bottle of anti-freeze from the store, and he put various items into the bottle, including tinfoil, roofing nails and lead fishing weights.
Two customers confronted Alexander over his “concoction,” according to police, and Alexander responded by spraying himself, the customers and the floor around them with lighter fluid.
Additional customers and Fred Meyer staff became involved and tackled Alexander, detaining him until officers arrived.
Police said they found Alexander on the ground in a puddle of lighter fluid next to a lighter. Officers immediately placed him in handcuffs, but not before they said he attempted to grab the lighter.
Alexander was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of robbery, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
