SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a fast food restaurant in Sandy Tuesday night.
At around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the Taco Bell, located at 37317 Highway 26. Police said it was reported a man was stabbed in the neck.
Officers arrived on scene and located a victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in good condition.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later stopped on Highway 212 near 130th. According to police, two people involved were taken into custody and are being questioned.
Police said there is no risk to the public.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
