MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for stabbing a Domino’s Pizza employee in Milwaukie after the worker asked him to stop smoking inside of the store.
Eli Parks, 44, stabbed the employee multiple times, according to investigators.
The incident occurred on Sunday just before 11 p.m. in 10500 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue.
The worker fought with Parks before another employee grabbed a gun and challenged the suspect, causing Parks to immediately drop the knife and stop attacking the victim, according to law enforcement.
Parks was detained at the scene and treated for minor injuries. He was later lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where he is facing charges including attempted murder assault in the first degree, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The victim on Tuesday was still recovering in the ICU at an area hospital. Detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.