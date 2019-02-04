PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a disturbance on a streetcar in downtown Portland.
At around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Southwest Mill Street on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had appeared to have been injured by a knife. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
According to police, investigators believe there was a disturbance between two men on the streetcar, when one of the men pulled out a knife and the other man ended up getting injured.
Police said they are in contact will all involved parties. Officers do not believe there is a danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
