BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A man from Battle Ground was arrested early Monday morning after police say he attacked another man with a knife.
Gennadiy V. Kachankov, 29, allegedly attacked the man near the 500 block of Northeast Parkway Avenue. Police responded to the scene a bit after 1 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting an assault with a knife.
Officers quickly located Kachankov and placed him into custody for questioning.
They found the victim, also 29, inside a nearby house. The victim was transported by ambulance to Peace Health Medical Center, where police say he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Kachankov was later booked into the Clark County Jail; he is facing a charge of assault in the first degree.
Police say Kachankov and the victim are known to each other.
The victim suffered knife wounds to his chest and hand.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
