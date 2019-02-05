PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was found with a stab wound in downtown Portland on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the Bud Clark Commons Day Center located at 650 Northwest Irving Street around 6:35 p.m. on the report of a person who had been stabbed.
When officers arrived they found a man injured by a knife and he was provided medical aid by emergency medical personnel.
The injured man was transported to a Portland area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers determined the man was injured elsewhere but are still looking for a crime scene.
Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time as the investigation is on-going.
Community members are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.