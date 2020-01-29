PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was found stabbed in downtown Portland Tuesday evening.
At around 6:36 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone stabbed in the 300 block of Southwest 9th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a stab wound. The victim's injury was non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Uphus, was arrested near the scene.
According to police, this was not a random assault.
Uphus was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact investigators at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.