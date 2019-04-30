PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was found stabbed in downtown Portland Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Northwest Couch Street on the report of a subject who had been stabbed around 8:53 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have a stab wound.
He was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital with a non-life-threatening condition, according to police.
Police said a man was arrested by officers in the area of Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street.
The investigation is on-going.
Northwest Couch Street from 2nd to 3rd Avenues is closed for a couple hours.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
