PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was stabbed in downtown Portland Sunday evening.
Officers responded to Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street just before 6:15 p.m. on a report that a person had been stabbed, according to Portland police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man injured. Police say the man appeared to have been stabbed.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing suspect was described as a black male who is tall and thin and was wearing dark clothing.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.