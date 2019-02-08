PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) A fight likely took place on a bus and a man was later stabbed in Montavilla, police said.
Officers responded to the 8800 block of East Burnside Street on the report of stabbing around 8:16 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an injured man. The man appeared to have been injured by a knife.
Police said the injured man was transported to a Portland hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Eastbound East Burnside Street from 86th Avenue to 87th Avenue was closed down in order to process evidence, according to police.
During the investigation, officers learned a fight likely began on a bus and the involved subjects got off the bus at that location.
The suspect is described as a black man with dark clothing. It is unknown which direction he went, according to police.
This is an on-going investigation.
If community members have information about this incident, they are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.