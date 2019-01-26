PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was stabbed in southeast Portland on Saturday.
Police responded to Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street on the report of a subject who had been stabbed around 5:36 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an injured man and he transported to a Portland hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
As officers continued the investigation, they learned the suspect left on foot headed east.
Police said the suspect was described as a black man, age 20-30, last seen wearing a blue or black hoodie, green pants and a backpack.
No arrest has been made at this time, according to police.
Investigators believe the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance prior to the stabbing and they do not believe there is a danger to the public.
This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
