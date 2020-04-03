PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was rushed to an area hospital on Friday after he was stabbed in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood, according to police.
The incident occurred in the 7600 block of North Mississippi Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. The man suffered serious injuries.
The man as conscious when officers arrived on the scene and told law enforcement that he had been stabbed a block away. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Officers found a crime scene near North Baldwin Street and North Missouri Avenue and searched for the suspect with help from a police dog.
The search was not successful.
Preliminary information is that the suspect is a person known to the victim, according to detectives. The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
