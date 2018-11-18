Police: Man stabbed while volunteering at NE Portland church

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed a man in northeast Portland Sunday.
Just after 2 p.m., Portland police responded to Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street on a report that a person with a stab wound was at a nearby business.
When officers arrived, they found a man with what was believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound.
Community members were providing emergency first aid to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Officers believe the victim was volunteering with a program at The Well Community Church, located at 1734 NE 1st Ave., when he was stabbed by the suspect.
After he was stabbed, the victim went to a business near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street and asked for help.
Police have not released the victim’s name, but The Well Community Church posted on their Facebook page that their operations pastor had been assaulted by an unknown person in the church parking lot.
He is in stable condition at a local hospital and his doctors say he will make a full recovery, according to the church’s Facebook post.
Officers searched the neighborhood with the assistance of a K-9 team but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male who was 20 to 30 years old, 6’ to 6’6” tall, wearing all black and armed with a knife.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Assault Detail detectives at 503-823-0479.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
