PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole an ambulance and caused a three-vehicle crash in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood.
The incident started around 12:15 p.m. when Portland police officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast 151st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street to check on the welfare of a man who was reportedly standing out in traffic and yelling at drivers, possibly hitting cars with an object, the police bureau says.
An officer in the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team convinced the man to voluntarily go to a hospital by ambulance.
During transport, the man gained control of the ambulance and left paramedics at the scene, according to law enforcement, who say the paramedics were not hurt.
The man while driving the ambulance caused a three-vehicle crash at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street, but didn’t stop, police say. Injuries in the collision were not serious.
Law enforcement eventually used a-flattening device on the ambulance, which caused the man to stop in the parking lot of Madison High School. Officers say he was arrested and then transported by a different ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.
Here is the end to a wild afternoon in SE Portland - Police say a guy stole an ambulance at 151st & Stark - crashed it into several cars at 82nd & Washington and came to a stop in the parking lot of Madison High after PD flattened a tire. pic.twitter.com/5htPw49QGs— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 6, 2019
The police bureau says criminal charges are still being evaluated; if criminal charges are filed, the man will be identified.
