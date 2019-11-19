PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for driving a stolen box truck and attempting to steal a pick-up truck in southwest Portland Tuesday.
Portland police responded to a report of a stolen box truck being followed by the vehicle owner in the area of Southbound I-5 at the Marquam Bridge around 11:57 a.m.
Officers located the vehicle in heavy traffic and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The vehicle did not stop and drove a short distance before the driver fled on foot near the area of Southwest Capitol Highway and I-5.
As officers were containing the area, another call came out at a McDonald's near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Capitol Highway where a man attempted to get into a customer's pick-up truck in the drive through.
Police said officers found the pick-up truck and noticed the driver covertly indicating someone was in the canopy covered bed of the truck.
The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Shane Early. He was identified as the suspect in a different stolen commercial truck incident with a hit-and-run.
Early was booked on charges including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle attempt elude by vehicle, attempt elude on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct and failure to perform duties of a driver.
The stolen box truck was returned to the owner, according to police.
