PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect stole a car occupied by a mother and child in northeast Portland Friday evening.
Officers responded to a gas station located at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Halsey Street around 5:04 p.m. on the report that a woman was carjacked by a man.
The mother told police that she parked near Northeast 60th Avenue and Tillamook Street and tended to her child, who was in the backseat, according to police.
Police said an unknown male got into the driver's seat of the running car and drove away with the victim and child in the backseat.
The suspect later stopped at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Russell Street, where he got out and ran away.
Police said the victim then got in the driver’s seat and drove back to the gas station to contact police.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to 30s, tall with a thin build wearing a black jacket, white flat brim hat, blue jeans and a black backpack.
No weapons were seen by the victim during the incident, according to police.
Police said based on the statements the suspect made to the victim, the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs and may have been recently released from jail or prison and believed the police were after him.
No was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident or this suspect is asked to contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
