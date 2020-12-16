TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say threatened a clerk, then stole beer at a gas station in Tigard.
At about 5:46 p.m., officers were called out to a report of an armed robbery at the Shell gas station, located at 11290 Southwest Bull Mountain Road.
Police said the clerk reported that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Dylan Cote, came into the store and tried to buy cigarettes without identification.
According to police, Cote threatened to shoot the clerk if she did not sell him the cigarettes. He then put his hand in his jacket and implied he had a weapon.
Cote then paid for the cigarettes and left the store, but police said he came back and stole a beer.
Officers located Cote walking along Southwest Frontage Road near Canterbury Square. Police said the clerk positively identified Cote as the man who threatened her.
Cote was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.